IndyCar Genesys 300 Results

Saturday
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 212 laps, Running.
2. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
3. (11) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
4. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
5. (13) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
6. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
7. (6) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
8. (16) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
9. (12) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
10. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
11. (23) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
12. (19) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
13. (18) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
14. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
15. (14) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
16. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.
17. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
18. (22) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.
19. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 211, Running.
20. (8) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 211, Running.
21. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 211, Running.
22. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 190, Did not finish.
23. (20) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 158, Did not finish.
24. (7) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 173.036 mph.
Time of Race: 01:45:51.3417.
Margin of Victory: 0.2646 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 29 laps.
Lead Changes: 3 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-2, Dixon 3-124, Palou 125-128, Dixon 129.
Points: Dixon 118, Palou 100, Power 81, O’Ward 80, Harvey 77, McLaughlin 75, Newgarden 75, Pagenaud 74, Rahal 71, Herta 70.
