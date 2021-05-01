CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » IndyCar Genesys 300 Results

IndyCar Genesys 300 Results

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 10:27 PM

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 212 laps, Running.

2. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

3. (11) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

4. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

5. (13) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

6. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

7. (6) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

8. (16) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

9. (12) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

10. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

11. (23) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

12. (19) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

13. (18) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

14. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

15. (14) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

16. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 212, Running.

17. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

18. (22) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 212, Running.

19. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 211, Running.

20. (8) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 211, Running.

21. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 211, Running.

22. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 190, Did not finish.

23. (20) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 158, Did not finish.

24. (7) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 173.036 mph.

Time of Race: 01:45:51.3417.

Margin of Victory: 0.2646 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-2, Dixon 3-124, Palou 125-128, Dixon 129.

Points: Dixon 118, Palou 100, Power 81, O’Ward 80, Harvey 77, McLaughlin 75, Newgarden 75, Pagenaud 74, Rahal 71, Herta 70.

