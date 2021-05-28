MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » German gymnast Nguyen out…

German gymnast Nguyen out of Olympics with knee injury

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 4:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German gymnast Marcel Nguyen, who won Olympic all-around and parallel bars silver in 2012, will miss the Tokyo Olympics and fears his career may be over after injuring his right knee.

Nguyen tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee on his dismount from the rings while training on Thursday in the run-up to the German national championships. He previously had the same injury in 2014 and missed the last world championships in Stuttgart in 2019 because of a shoulder operation.

The 33-year-old Nguyen said Friday he was left “totally dejected” by his latest setback and feels he may not be able to return for next year’s home European championships in Munich either.

“We have to see now how the operation and the rehab go. However, it could be that with this further severe injury, as bitter as it is realistic, my career has now come to an end,” he said on the German gymnastics federation website.

Nguyen has three European gold medals, two on the parallel bars and one in the team event.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA's unreliable infrastructure estimates raise more questions about EHR's cost

‘Every day is different' — State Dept. IT fellows get unique start to Foreign Service careers

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

Cleaning up hazardous chemicals, unexploded munitions from military bases not likely to wrap up soon

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up