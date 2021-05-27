MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Ferguson, Derkay combine for 6 RBIs, Vols advance in SEC

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 2:09 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Max Ferguson and Pete Derkay each collected three RBIs and No. 2 seed Tennessee beat third-seeded Mississippi State 12-2 in eight innings on Thursday for its first victory in the SEC Tournament since 2007.

Tennessee (44-15) advances to the fourth round on Friday. Mississippi State (40-16) was eliminated after being outscored 25-3 in two games.

Chad Dallas (10-1) became the first Tennessee pitcher since 2005 to reach 10 wins in a season. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits.

Derkay started the scoring with a three-run homer in a four-run second. Ferguson hit a two-run double in the eighth and two batters later, Drew Gilbert ended it on the 10-run rule with an RBI single down the right-field line.

Liam Spence was 3 for 4, with three singles and two RBIs for Tennessee. Gilbert also drove in two runs.

Christian MacLeod (5-4) allowed five runs in four innings for Mississippi State.

Related Categories:

Sports

