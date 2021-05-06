Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hartford (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Portland (Boston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|1
|.000
|_
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Akron (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. (postponed)
Bowie 8, Altoona 4
Richmond 6, Hartford 4
Akron 4, Binghamton 1
Erie 14, Reading 2
Somerset 3, Harrisburg 1
Thursday’s Games
Portland 9, New Hampshire 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Bowie 8, Altoona 4
Richmond 12, Hartford 6
Akron 9, Binghamton 2
Erie 5, Reading 4
Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2
New Hampshire at Portland, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
