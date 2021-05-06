CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Portland (Boston) 0 0 .000 _
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 _

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _
Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. (postponed)

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

Richmond 6, Hartford 4

Akron 4, Binghamton 1

Erie 14, Reading 2

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 1

Thursday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

Richmond 12, Hartford 6

Akron 9, Binghamton 2

Erie 5, Reading 4

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2

New Hampshire at Portland, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

HHS digital investigators connect with cloud to manage ever-growing data for legal cases

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up