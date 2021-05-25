Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Arkansas (Seattle) 12 6 .667 — Wichita (Minnesota) 11 8 .579…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Arkansas (Seattle) 12 6 .667 — Wichita (Minnesota) 11 8 .579 ½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 9 8 .529 2½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 9 10 .474 3½ Springfield (St. Louis) 4 14 .222 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 13 5 .722 — Amarillo (Arizona) 10 9 .526 3½ Midland (Oakland) 9 10 .474 4½ San Antonio (San Diego) 8 11 .412 5½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 7 11 .389 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Frisco 1, Midland 0

Corpus Christi 17, Amarillo 4

Springfield 7, Wichita 2

San Antonio 7, Northwest Arkansas 5

Arkansas 1, Tulsa 0

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

