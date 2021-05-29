CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Diaz, Columbus outrun Toronto…

Diaz, Columbus outrun Toronto FC in 2-1 win

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Columbus Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 52nd minute off a rebound finish.

Diaz escaped on on a breakaway after a Toronto corner in which it didn’t have defenders playing back. Pedro Santos got it to Diaz for a solo run and a one-on-one with Toronto keeper Alex Bono before finding the back of the net at the 12th minute.

Zardes scored nine minutes later just after he’d had a goal waved off for offside

Columbus (3-2-2) keeper Eloy Room denied Michael Bradley in the expiring minutes of stoppage time with a diving save to seal the win.

Toronto (1-4-2) now has dropped back-to-back contests.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

Biden administration orders TSA to expand union rights, explore pay reform for screeners

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up