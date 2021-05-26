All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 20 .608 _ Boston 30 20 .600 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 20 .608 _ Boston 30 20 .600 ½ New York 28 20 .583 1½ Toronto 24 23 .511 5 Baltimore 17 32 .347 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 28 20 .583 _ Cleveland 26 21 .553 1½ Kansas City 23 24 .489 4½ Minnesota 20 29 .408 8½ Detroit 19 30 .388 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 29 22 .569 _ Houston 27 22 .551 1 Seattle 23 27 .460 5½ Los Angeles 22 27 .449 6 Texas 22 29 .431 7

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 20 .524 _ Atlanta 24 25 .490 1½ Miami 24 25 .490 1½ Philadelphia 24 26 .480 2 Washington 20 24 .455 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 27 22 .551 _ Chicago 26 22 .542 ½ Milwaukee 24 25 .490 3 Cincinnati 21 25 .457 4½ Pittsburgh 18 30 .375 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 32 18 .640 _ Los Angeles 30 19 .612 1½ San Francisco 30 19 .612 1½ Colorado 19 30 .388 12½ Arizona 18 32 .360 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 3, Boston 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 2, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 3, Boston 1

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 1

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 0

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Miami 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati at Washington, sus.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Miami (López 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-3) at Washington (Ross 2-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Senzatela 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-3), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gray 0-3) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at Arizona (Peacock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

