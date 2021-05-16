All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 25 17 .595 _ Toronto 22 17 .564 1½ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 25 17 .595 _ Toronto 22 17 .564 1½ New York 22 18 .550 2 Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2 Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 24 15 .615 _ Cleveland 21 17 .553 2½ Kansas City 18 22 .450 6½ Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 25 17 .595 _ Houston 24 17 .585 ½ Seattle 21 20 .512 3½ Los Angeles 17 22 .436 6½ Texas 18 24 .429 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 16 .529 _ Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½ Atlanta 19 21 .475 2 Miami 18 22 .450 3 Washington 16 20 .444 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 23 18 .561 _ Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2 Cincinnati 19 19 .500 2½ Chicago 19 20 .487 3 Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 24 16 .600 _ San Diego 24 17 .585 ½ Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2 Arizona 18 23 .439 6½ Colorado 15 26 .366 9½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 11, Washington 4

San Diego 13, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

