CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 17 .595 _
Toronto 22 17 .564
New York 22 18 .550 2
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 15 .615 _
Cleveland 21 17 .553
Kansas City 18 22 .450
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 _
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 20 .512
Los Angeles 17 22 .436
Texas 18 24 .429 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 16 .529 _
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½
Atlanta 19 21 .475 2
Miami 18 22 .450 3
Washington 16 20 .444 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 18 .561 _
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2
Cincinnati 19 19 .500
Chicago 19 20 .487 3
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 24 16 .600 _
San Diego 24 17 .585 ½
Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2
Arizona 18 23 .439
Colorado 15 26 .366

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 11, Washington 4

San Diego 13, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up