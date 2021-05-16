CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 11:39 PM

North American Committe — Rick Adelman, coach; Chirs Bosh, player; Paul Pierce, player; Bill Russell, coach; Ben Wallace, player; Chris Webber, player; Jay Wright, coach.

Women’s Committee — Yolanda Griffith, player; Lauren Jackson, player.

Direct Elect Members

Contributor Direct Election Committee — Val Ackerman, contributor; Cotton Fitzsimmons, contributor; Howard Garfinkel, contributor.

Early African American Pioneers Committe Direct Elect — Clarence “Fats” Jenkins, player.

International Committee — Toni Kukoc, player.

Veterans Committee Direct Elect — Bob Dandridge, player.

Women’s Veterans Committee Direct Elect — Pearl Moore; player.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

