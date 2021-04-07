CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: Blue Bay LPGA on China’s Hainan Island canceled

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 10:42 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The LPGA Tour says the final event of its three-tournament Asia swing has been canceled. The Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China was scheduled for May 13-16, following tournaments in Singapore and Thailand.

The LPGA said the the cancellation was due to current health concerns and travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decision was guided by the China Golf Association, which oversees all golf events in China.

It is expected to return to the schedule in 2022.

Golf’s European Tour says the French Open has been postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions the government announced last week. The tour says it will work with the French golf federation to try to reschedule it.

The French Open was scheduled for May 6-9 at Le Golf National, which hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The tour said given the travel of players, caddie and TV production personnel coming from an average of 25 countries, it was best to postpone.

The tour said it would try to fill what is now a vacant spot on the schedule.

