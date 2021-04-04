All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|32
|21
|9
|2
|0
|44
|97
|68
|Macon
|27
|20
|4
|2
|1
|43
|78
|54
|Pensacola
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|81
|74
|Huntsville
|26
|12
|13
|1
|0
|25
|72
|80
|Birmingham
|29
|6
|18
|5
|0
|17
|61
|113
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 5, Birmingham 2
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
