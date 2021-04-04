CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 32 21 9 2 0 44 97 68
Macon 27 20 4 2 1 43 78 54
Pensacola 28 12 12 2 2 28 81 74
Huntsville 26 12 13 1 0 25 72 80
Birmingham 29 6 18 5 0 17 61 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 5, Birmingham 2

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

