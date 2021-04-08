CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » San Jose plays division…

San Jose plays division foe Los Angeles

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Kings (15-17-6, seventh in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-17-4, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays San Jose for a West Division matchup.

The Sharks are 17-17-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Kings are 15-17-6 against opponents in the West Division. Los Angeles has scored 28 power-play goals, converting on 22% of chances.

In their last meeting on April 3, San Jose won 3-2. Evander Kane recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 16 goals and has 33 points. Tomas Hertl has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mikey Anderson leads the Kings with a plus-four in 36 games this season. Drew Doughty has 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared solutions this year

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up