MLS Leaders Through Friday, April 16 Goals Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2 19 players tied with 1 Assists Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL…

MLS Leaders

Through Friday, April 16

Goals Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2

19 players tied with 1

Assists Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2

20 players tied with 1

___

Shots Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6 Michael Barrios, COL 5 Robert Beric, CHI 5 Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 5 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Shots on Goal Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Randall Leal, NSH 4 Michael Barrios, COL 3 Robert Beric, CHI 3 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 3

9 players tied with 2

___

Cautions

17 players tied with 1

___

Cards Y R TOTAL

18 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.

9 players tied with 0.00

___

Shutouts Stefan Frei, SEA 1 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1 Brad Guzan, ATL 1 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 1 Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1 William Yarbrough, COL 1

___

Saves Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 11 Brad Stuver, ATX 7 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 6 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5 Matt Turner, NE 5 Stefan Frei, SEA 4 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 4 William Yarbrough, COL 4 Pedro Gallese, ORL 3 Brad Guzan, ATL 3 Marko Maric, HOU 3 Chris Seitz, DC 3 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 3 Pablo Sisniega, LFC 3

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.