MLS Leaders
Through Friday, April 16
|Goals
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|2
19 players tied with 1
|Assists
|Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL
|2
20 players tied with 1
___
|Shots
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|7
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|7
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|6
|Michael Barrios, COL
|5
|Robert Beric, CHI
|5
|Jhonder Cadiz, NSH
|5
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|5
7 players tied with 4
___
|Shots on Goal
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|5
|Randall Leal, NSH
|4
|Michael Barrios, COL
|3
|Robert Beric, CHI
|3
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|3
9 players tied with 2
___
|Cautions
17 players tied with 1
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
18 players tied with 1
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
9 players tied with 0.00
___
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|1
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|1
|William Yarbrough, COL
|1
___
|Saves
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|11
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|7
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|6
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|5
|Matt Turner, NE
|5
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|4
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|4
|William Yarbrough, COL
|4
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|3
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|3
|Marko Maric, HOU
|3
|Chris Seitz, DC
|3
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|3
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|3
