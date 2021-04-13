Coyotes take on the Wild on 4-game losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (19-19-5, fifth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-13-3, third in the West Division) St. Paul, Minnesota;…

Arizona Coyotes (19-19-5, fifth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-13-3, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Minnesota.

The Wild are 24-13-3 against division opponents. Minnesota serves 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 19-19-5 in division games. Arizona has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

Minnesota took down Arizona 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on March 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 18 assists. Kevin Fiala has six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-six in 43 games this season. Phil Kessel has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (upper body), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.