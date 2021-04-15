All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 9 3 .750 _ Toronto 6 6 .500 3 Baltimore…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 9 3 .750 _ Toronto 6 6 .500 3 Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½ New York 5 7 .417 4 Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 6 4 .600 _ Cleveland 6 5 .545 ½ Chicago 6 6 .500 1 Detroit 6 6 .500 1 Minnesota 5 7 .417 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ Seattle 6 5 .545 ½ Houston 6 6 .500 1 Oakland 5 7 .417 2 Texas 5 7 .417 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 3 .625 _ Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1 Miami 5 6 .455 1½ Washington 3 6 .333 2½ Atlanta 4 8 .333 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _ Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _ St. Louis 6 6 .500 1 Chicago 5 7 .417 2 Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 10 2 .833 _ San Francisco 8 4 .667 2 San Diego 8 5 .615 2½ Arizona 4 8 .333 6 Colorado 3 9 .250 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Detroit 6, Houston 4

Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1

Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (González 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

