All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Boston
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Oakland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Arizona
|0
|3
|.000
|3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 11, Texas 4
Houston 9, Oakland 1
Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 4, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (López 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6
Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 7, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5
Seattle 4, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De León 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
