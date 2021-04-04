All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 2 0 1.000 _ Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 2 0 1.000 _ Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 ½ New York 1 1 .500 1 Toronto 1 1 .500 1 Boston 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 2 0 1.000 _ Kansas City 2 0 1.000 _ Minnesota 1 1 .500 1 Chicago 1 2 .333 1½ Cleveland 0 2 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 3 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1 Seattle 2 1 .667 1 Texas 0 2 .000 2½ Oakland 0 3 .000 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 _ New York 0 0 .000 1 Washington 0 0 .000 1 Miami 1 2 .333 1½ Atlanta 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 1 1 .500 _ Cincinnati 1 1 .500 _ Milwaukee 1 1 .500 _ Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 _ St. Louis 1 1 .500 _

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 3 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1 Colorado 1 2 .333 2 San Francisco 1 2 .333 2 Arizona 0 3 .000 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 11, Texas 4

Houston 9, Oakland 1

Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 4, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (López 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6

Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5

Seattle 4, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De León 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

