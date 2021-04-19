CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Region's vaccination numbers | Half of US adults recieved COVID-19 shot | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Source: Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 5:40 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has fired manager Jose Mourinho, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public by Tottenham.

Mourinho took over in November 2019. His firing comes with seventh-place Tottenham outside the Champions League places but with a League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

