Wednesday, Mar. 10 EAST Marist 63, Siena 55 SOUTH Alabama St. 85, Texas Southern 69 FIU 85, Southern Miss. 75…

Wednesday, Mar. 10

EAST

Marist 63, Siena 55

SOUTH

Alabama St. 85, Texas Southern 69

FIU 85, Southern Miss. 75

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 63, E. Michigan 47

Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 74, McNeese St. 60

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.