CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 7:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 24 18 3 2 1 39 69 47
Knoxville 29 19 9 1 0 39 87 62
Pensacola 27 11 12 2 2 26 72 73
Huntsville 23 11 11 1 0 23 67 72
Birmingham 27 6 16 5 0 17 58 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Macon 4, Pensacola 2

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up