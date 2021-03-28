All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 24 18 3 2 1 39 69 47…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 24 18 3 2 1 39 69 47 Knoxville 29 19 9 1 0 39 87 62 Pensacola 27 11 12 2 2 26 72 73 Huntsville 23 11 11 1 0 23 67 72 Birmingham 27 6 16 5 0 17 58 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Macon 4, Pensacola 2

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

