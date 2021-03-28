All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|24
|18
|3
|2
|1
|39
|69
|47
|Knoxville
|29
|19
|9
|1
|0
|39
|87
|62
|Pensacola
|27
|11
|12
|2
|2
|26
|72
|73
|Huntsville
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|67
|72
|Birmingham
|27
|6
|16
|5
|0
|17
|58
|99
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2
Macon 4, Pensacola 2
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
