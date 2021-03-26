All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 29 19 9 1 0 39 87 62…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 29 19 9 1 0 39 87 62 Macon 23 17 3 2 1 37 65 45 Pensacola 26 11 11 2 2 26 70 69 Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70 Birmingham 26 6 15 5 0 17 56 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Pensacola at Huntsville, ppd

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

