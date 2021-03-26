CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 29 19 9 1 0 39 87 62
Macon 23 17 3 2 1 37 65 45
Pensacola 26 11 11 2 2 26 70 69
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 26 6 15 5 0 17 56 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Pensacola at Huntsville, ppd

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up