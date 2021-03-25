CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 22 16 3 2 1 35 62 43
Knoxville 27 17 9 1 0 35 79 58
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 24 6 13 5 0 17 52 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

