SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42
Knoxville 25 16 8 1 0 33 75 52
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 23 6 13 4 0 16 50 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Birmingham 0

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

