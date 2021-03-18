All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|21
|15
|3
|2
|1
|33
|58
|42
|Knoxville
|25
|16
|8
|1
|0
|33
|75
|52
|Pensacola
|25
|11
|10
|2
|2
|26
|68
|66
|Huntsville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|63
|70
|Birmingham
|23
|6
|13
|4
|0
|16
|50
|84
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Birmingham 0
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.
