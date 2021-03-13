CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42
Knoxville 23 14 8 1 0 29 70 51
Pensacola 24 11 10 2 1 25 67 64
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 22 6 12 4 0 16 50 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 1

Macon 4, Birmingham 3

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Birmingham 2

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

