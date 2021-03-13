All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|21
|15
|3
|2
|1
|33
|58
|42
|Knoxville
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|70
|51
|Pensacola
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|67
|64
|Huntsville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|63
|70
|Birmingham
|22
|6
|12
|4
|0
|16
|50
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Huntsville 1
Macon 4, Birmingham 3
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Birmingham 2
Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
