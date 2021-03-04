CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 16 12 2 1 1 26 43 28
Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56
Pensacola 21 9 9 2 1 21 56 59
Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 46
Birmingham 18 6 8 4 0 16 44 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Checking DoD's homework on acquisition reforms top of mind for Sen. Kaine

An agenda for Congress on oversight, transparency and ethics

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up