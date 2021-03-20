CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Kasatkina, Gasparyan to contest St. Petersburg final

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 2:09 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday.

Eighth-seeded Kasatkina rallied from a set down for the second time in as many days to upset fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before beating fellow wild card Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6 (9).

It was the first all-Russian semifinals at a WTA tournament, and Kasatkina and Gasparyan will contest the 30th all-Russian final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kasatkina is chasing her fourth title. Gasparyan, 26, is going for her third.

