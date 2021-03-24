France draws, Dutch lose at start of WC qualifying in Europe

The road to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup began for European teams on Wednesday with a slip-up by France…

The road to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup began for European teams on Wednesday with a slip-up by France to open its title defense, a big loss for the Netherlands and a human-rights statement by Norway.

The French were held 1-1 by Ukraine inside an empty Stade de France outside Paris as an own-goal by defender Presnel Kimpembe canceled out Antoine Griezmann’s 19th-minute opener for the hosts.

A hat trick by 35-year-old striker Burak Yilmaz earned Turkey a 4-2 win over the Netherlands, whose qualifying record for major international tournaments has been sketchy in recent years.

The Dutch failed to make it to Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and haven’t shown great form under new coach Frank de Boer, who has just two wins in seven matches since replacing Ronald Koeman.

They are in a tricky Group G that also includes Norway, which preceded its 3-0 win over Gibraltar by lining up before kickoff wearing T-shirts over their national-team jerseys bearing the message “HUMAN RIGHTS” followed by “Respect on and off the pitch.”

It was an apparent statement about human rights abuses in Qatar, which is under scrutiny because of its discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers who are helping to build infrastructure for the World Cup.

There were wins for top-ranked Belgium, 3-1 over Wales, and reigning European champion Portugal, 1-0 over Azerbaijan. Portugal is one of the teams playing its opening qualifiers in neutral territory — in its case, the Italian city of Turin — because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

FRENCH HELD

Griezmann moved level with David Trezeguet in fourth place on France’s scoring list, on 34 goals, after curling a left-footed shot into the far corner from the right edge of the penalty area.

However, fellow forwards Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe struggled to get into the game and Ukraine fought back, even if there was an element of fortune about the equalizer in the 57th.

Sergii Sydorchuk’s shot was heading off target before it clipped Kimpembe as he went to close the midfielder down, and the ball wrongfooted goalkeeper Hugo Lloris before rolling slowly over the line.

Also in Group D, Bosnia-Herzegovina scored in the 84th minute to secure a 2-2 draw away against Finland, whose goals came from Teemu Pukki.

TURKISH TREBLE

A Netherlands defense missing its captain and mainstay, the injured Virgil van Dijk, couldn’t handle Yilmaz, who has been in good form for French title contender Lille this season.

The striker struck twice before the break and again late in the second half to secure the win in Group G just as the Dutch were threatening a comeback after goals by substitutes Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong.

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu netted the other goal at Ataturk Olympic Stadium for Turkey, which has not qualified for a World Cup since finishing third in 2002.

Gibraltar managed to keep Norway’s Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland, quiet but still conceded goals to Alexander Sorloth, Kristian Thorstvedt and Jonass Svensson.

Montenegro beat Latvia 2-1 in Riga in the group’s other game.

BELGIUM BOUNCES BACK

A long-range stunner by Kevin De Bruyne and two defensive errors allowed Belgium to end a four-match winless run against Wales stretching back to 2013 and which included a quarterfinal loss at Euro 2016.

Wales took the lead through a well-worked team move that was finished off by Harry Wilson but De Bruyne equalized by taking a touch before smashing a swerving shot into the corner from 25 meters.

Thorgan Hazard took advantage of a slip by Wales defender Connor Roberts to head in Thomas Meunier’s cross for 2-1 before Romelu Lukaku converted from the penalty spot after Chris Mepham’s wild hack on Dries Mertens.

A hat trick from free-scoring West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek helped the Czech Republic thrash Estonia 6-2.

The Belgians travel to the Czech Republic on Saturday in Group E.

RONALDO DENIED

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the all-time top scorer in men’s international soccer by the end of qualifying.

The Portugal star remains stuck on 102 goals, though — seven behind record holder Ali Daei, the former Iran striker — after a fruitless evening against Azerbaijan where he only came close off a couple of free kicks.

Portugal instead relied on an own-goal in the 36th minute, when Azerbaijan goalkeeper Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev tried to punch the ball out of the area only for it to ricochet into the net off captain Maksim Medvedev.

In Group A’s other game, substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Serbia came from behind to beat Ireland 3-2 in Belgrade.

CROATIA LOSES

The runner-up to France at the 2018 World Cup, Croatia lost its opening match of qualifying for the 2022 tournament as Slovenia secured a surprise 1-0 win in Ljubljana thanks to Sandi Lovric 15th-minute goal. Also in Group H, Russia won 3-1 at Malta while Cyprus and Slovakia drew 0-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.