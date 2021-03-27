FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168 Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194 Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256 Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303 Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236 Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242 Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297 NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350 North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353 Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312 Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270 Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353 Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296 Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295 Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368 Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293 Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324 Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419 Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257 Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239 Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258 Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285 TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242 West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205 Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322 Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367 Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263 Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 2 0 67 34 2 0 67 34 E. Washington 2 1 112 83 2 1 112 83 UC Davis 2 1 113 59 2 1 113 59 Idaho 1 1 45 48 1 1 45 48 N. Arizona 1 1 47 78 1 1 47 78 Idaho St. 1 2 89 119 1 2 89 119 S. Utah 1 2 91 84 1 2 91 84 Cal Poly 0 2 48 107 0 2 48 107 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 0 24 19 3 0 96 49 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 35 17 1 0 35 17 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 44 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 2 36 59 0 2 36 59 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 36

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Charleston Southern 17

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, ppd.

Saturday, April 3

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206 Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162 Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249 Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289 Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143 Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128 Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122 Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211 Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235 Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179 Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 58 27 4 0 146 43 Richmond 2 0 59 28 2 0 59 28 William & Mary 1 2 55 69 1 2 55 69 Elon 0 3 41 89 1 4 87 154 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 3 0 103 24 3 0 103 24 Maine 2 1 73 90 2 1 73 90 Rhode Island 2 1 78 82 2 1 78 82 Villanova 1 1 53 53 1 1 53 53 Albany (NY) 1 3 75 96 1 3 75 96 Stony Brook 1 3 56 89 1 3 56 89 New Hampshire 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 35, Rhode Island 21

James Madison 38, William & Mary 10

New Hampshire at Villanova, ppd.

Stony Brook 21, Albany (NY) 7

Elon at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Albany (NY) at Delaware, Noon

Villanova at Maine, Noon

James Madison at Richmond, Noon

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130 FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157 W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304 Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193 UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308 Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347 North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428 Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94 Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323 UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248 Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206 Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146 W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205 Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181 E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216 N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 40 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 27 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Morgan St., Noon

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.

Saturday, April 3

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

SC State at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 4 1 119 71 5 1 158 99 North Dakota 4 1 144 103 4 1 144 103 S. Dakota St. 4 1 149 78 4 1 149 78 Missouri St. 3 1 70 79 3 4 114 187 S. Illinois 3 2 109 140 4 2 129 157 N. Iowa 3 3 117 84 3 3 117 84 Illinois St. 1 3 69 86 1 3 69 86 South Dakota 1 3 71 96 1 3 71 96 Youngstown St. 1 4 74 105 1 4 74 105 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 5 93 173 0 5 93 173

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Youngstown St., ppd.

N. Iowa 34, W. Illinois 20

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 2

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Missouri St. at North Dakota, Noon

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159 Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190 Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210 San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142 Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248 Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90 Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180 Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126 New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228 Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143 Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211 UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 3 0 82 44 3 0 82 44 Bryant 2 1 60 38 2 1 60 38 Sacred Heart 2 1 88 46 2 1 88 46 LIU 1 2 48 89 1 2 48 89 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 2 16 40 0 2 16 40 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 2 7 44 0 2 7 44

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Bryant, Noon

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Merrimack College at LIU, 1 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Wagner at Merrimack College, 1:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Murray St. 4 0 109 75 4 0 109 75 Jacksonville St. 4 0 123 49 7 1 224 145 UT Martin 2 2 95 100 2 2 95 100 Austin Peay 2 2 131 126 2 5 168 260 E. Illinois 1 3 70 116 1 3 70 116 Tennessee St. 1 3 70 120 1 3 70 120 Tennessee Tech 1 3 88 112 1 3 88 112 SE Missouri 1 3 113 101 1 4 130 121 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100 Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190 Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198 Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233 California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106 Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156 Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190 Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130 Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93 UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215 Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 2 0 54 27 2 0 54 27 Colgate 0 1 10 24 0 1 10 24 Fordham 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 1 0 24 10 1 0 24 10 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 1 3 20 0 1 3 20

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Lehigh, ppd.

Lafayette at Fordham, ppd.

Holy Cross 34, Fordham 24

Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 4 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 3 0 64 44 3 0 64 44 Davidson 3 0 91 65 3 1 114 91 Valparaiso 2 1 58 56 2 1 58 56 Drake 1 1 27 19 1 1 27 19 Morehead St. 1 2 68 69 1 3 68 121 Presbyterian 1 2 76 81 1 3 100 112 Butler 0 3 52 79 0 3 52 79 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 2 34 57 0 2 34 57

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 24, Presbyterian 21

Davidson 24, Morehead St. 21

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 3 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370 Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200 Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323 Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285 Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301 South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360 Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252 Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217 Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272 LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349 Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383 Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309 Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA VMI 5 0 159 102 5 0 159 102 Chattanooga 3 1 97 90 3 2 107 103 ETSU 2 1 65 55 2 1 65 55 Furman 3 2 127 91 3 2 127 91 Mercer 3 2 150 156 3 5 198 259 Samford 3 3 238 171 3 3 238 171 Wofford 1 3 106 111 1 3 106 111 W. Carolina 1 4 90 179 1 7 130 335 The Citadel 0 5 94 171 0 9 123 298

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon

VMI 36, Wofford 31

Samford 55, The Citadel 7

W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 3 0 176 62 3 0 176 62 Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 Nicholls 3 1 178 140 4 1 265 143 Incarnate Word 3 1 191 160 3 1 191 160 SE Louisiana 2 2 135 143 2 2 135 143 McNeese St. 1 3 87 107 2 3 127 144 Lamar 1 3 54 185 1 3 54 185 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Northwestern St. 0 3 55 79 0 3 55 79

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, Noon

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 1

Sam Houston St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 2 1 104 70 3 1 157 70 Alabama St. 1 1 56 52 1 1 56 52 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 1 7 43 0 1 7 43

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 0 81 51 2 0 81 51 Prairie View 2 0 37 29 2 0 37 29 Southern U. 2 1 105 77 2 1 105 77 Grambling St. 0 3 59 98 0 3 59 98 Texas Southern 0 2 42 71 0 2 42 71

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Jackson St., ppd.

Saturday, April 3

SC State at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243 Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240 Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317 Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242 South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300 Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184 Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226 Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 72 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 4 2 203 133 Dixie State 0 0 0 0 1 3 97 124

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 1

East Central Oklahoma University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

New Mexico Highlands at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

