FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|9
|1
|375
|168
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|8
|3
|341
|307
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|4
|422
|332
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|5
|240
|256
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|6
|416
|337
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|2
|401
|236
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|10
|2
|522
|242
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|3
|374
|297
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|4
|363
|350
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|4
|500
|353
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|307
|315
|5
|6
|342
|353
|Virginia
|4
|5
|252
|281
|5
|5
|307
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|5
|324
|295
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|9
|3
|395
|257
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|9
|2
|473
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|8
|3
|332
|258
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|7
|3
|427
|285
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|6
|4
|265
|205
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|67
|34
|2
|0
|67
|34
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|112
|83
|2
|1
|112
|83
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|113
|59
|2
|1
|113
|59
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|48
|1
|1
|45
|48
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|47
|78
|1
|1
|47
|78
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|89
|119
|1
|2
|89
|119
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|91
|84
|1
|2
|91
|84
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|48
|107
|0
|2
|48
|107
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Davis 73, Cal Poly 24
Saturday, March 27
N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|24
|19
|3
|0
|96
|49
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|44
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|19
|24
|0
|1
|19
|24
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|36
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Kennesaw St. 37, Dixie State 27
Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, ppd.
Saturday, March 27
Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|7
|1
|328
|206
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|2
|231
|162
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|268
|249
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|240
|289
|3
|6
|240
|289
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|7
|2
|222
|143
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|134
|94
|4
|3
|176
|122
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|191
|211
|3
|4
|191
|211
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|185
|235
|3
|5
|185
|235
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|6
|161
|279
|2
|6
|161
|279
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|108
|33
|Richmond
|2
|0
|59
|28
|2
|0
|59
|28
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|45
|31
|1
|1
|45
|31
|Elon
|0
|3
|41
|89
|1
|4
|87
|154
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|68
|3
|2
|0
|68
|3
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|57
|47
|2
|0
|57
|47
|Maine
|2
|1
|73
|90
|2
|1
|73
|90
|Villanova
|1
|1
|53
|53
|1
|1
|53
|53
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|68
|75
|1
|2
|68
|75
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|35
|82
|0
|3
|35
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 35, Stony Brook 19
Delaware at New Hampshire, ppd.
Rhode Island 17, Albany (NY) 10
William & Mary 31, Elon 10
Richmond at James Madison, ppd.
Saturday, March 27
Delaware at Rhode Island, Noon
New Hampshire at Villanova, ppd.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Elon at Richmond, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|3
|285
|130
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|4
|170
|157
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|7
|228
|304
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|6
|3
|256
|193
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|5
|339
|308
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|5
|267
|347
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|6
|344
|428
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|6
|1
|304
|153
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|7
|1
|274
|206
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Southern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|40
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Northern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|27
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Howard at Morgan St., Noon
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|119
|71
|5
|1
|158
|99
|North Dakota
|4
|1
|144
|103
|4
|1
|144
|103
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|149
|78
|4
|1
|149
|78
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|70
|79
|3
|4
|114
|187
|S. Illinois
|3
|2
|109
|140
|4
|2
|129
|157
|N. Iowa
|2
|3
|83
|64
|2
|3
|83
|64
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|69
|86
|1
|3
|69
|86
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|71
|96
|1
|3
|71
|96
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|74
|105
|1
|4
|74
|105
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|73
|139
|0
|4
|73
|139
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 26, W. Illinois 18
Youngstown St. 28, South Dakota 10
S. Dakota St. 44, S. Illinois 3
N. Dakota St. 34, North Dakota 13
Missouri St. 13, N. Iowa 6
Saturday, March 27
North Dakota at Youngstown St., Noon
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|7
|0
|216
|125
|7
|1
|229
|159
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|220
|139
|5
|2
|237
|190
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|7
|2
|277
|210
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|4
|197
|142
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|208
|234
|5
|4
|236
|248
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|3
|146
|90
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|197
|180
|3
|3
|197
|180
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|167
|228
|2
|5
|167
|228
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|UNLV
|0
|6
|104
|228
|0
|6
|104
|228
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|47
|27
|2
|0
|47
|27
|Bryant
|1
|1
|33
|31
|1
|1
|33
|31
|LIU
|1
|1
|31
|54
|1
|1
|31
|54
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|62
|37
|1
|1
|62
|37
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|1
|7
|14
|0
|1
|7
|14
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|17
___
Sunday’s Games
LIU at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Merrimack College at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
Duquesne at Bryant, Noon
Merrimack College at LIU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|3
|0
|74
|62
|3
|0
|74
|62
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|102
|46
|6
|1
|203
|142
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|97
|89
|2
|4
|134
|223
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|57
|85
|1
|2
|57
|85
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|68
|84
|1
|2
|68
|84
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|58
|66
|1
|2
|58
|66
|SE Missouri
|1
|2
|110
|80
|1
|3
|127
|100
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|42
|96
|0
|3
|42
|96
___
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
E. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Stanford
|4
|2
|176
|190
|4
|2
|176
|190
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|4
|3
|219
|198
|Oregon St.
|2
|5
|202
|233
|2
|5
|202
|233
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|108
|154
|1
|3
|108
|154
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|0
|176
|125
|5
|1
|200
|156
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|2
|171
|190
|Utah
|3
|2
|151
|130
|3
|2
|151
|130
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|161
|93
|2
|2
|161
|93
|UCLA
|3
|4
|248
|215
|3
|4
|248
|215
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|20
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|24
|0
|1
|10
|24
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|10
|1
|0
|24
|10
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|20
|0
|1
|3
|20
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Holy Cross, ppd.
Lehigh at Colgate, ppd.
Lafayette at Bucknell, ppd.
Saturday, March 27
Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon
Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|2
|0
|40
|23
|2
|0
|40
|23
|Davidson
|2
|0
|67
|44
|2
|1
|90
|70
|Drake
|1
|1
|27
|19
|1
|1
|27
|19
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|30
|31
|1
|1
|30
|31
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|47
|45
|1
|2
|47
|97
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|55
|57
|1
|2
|79
|88
|Butler
|0
|2
|27
|51
|0
|2
|27
|51
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|2
|34
|57
|0
|2
|34
|57
___
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. 31, Stetson 14
Davidson 41, Presbyterian 24
Drake 17, Valparaiso 6
San Diego 27, Butler 13
Saturday, March 27
San Diego at Presbyterian, 11 a.m.
Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|4
|478
|370
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|8
|2
|323
|200
|Missouri
|5
|5
|267
|323
|5
|5
|267
|323
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|5
|6
|240
|285
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|215
|301
|3
|7
|215
|301
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|13
|0
|630
|252
|Texas A&M
|8
|1
|285
|190
|9
|1
|326
|217
|Auburn
|6
|4
|257
|237
|6
|5
|276
|272
|LSU
|5
|5
|320
|349
|5
|5
|320
|349
|Mississippi
|4
|5
|366
|363
|5
|5
|392
|383
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|207
|283
|4
|7
|235
|309
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
___
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|VMI
|4
|0
|123
|71
|4
|0
|123
|71
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|69
|55
|3
|1
|79
|68
|ETSU
|2
|1
|65
|55
|2
|1
|65
|55
|Furman
|3
|2
|127
|91
|3
|2
|127
|91
|Mercer
|2
|2
|115
|128
|2
|5
|163
|231
|Samford
|2
|3
|183
|164
|2
|3
|183
|164
|Wofford
|1
|2
|75
|75
|1
|2
|75
|75
|W. Carolina
|1
|4
|90
|179
|1
|7
|130
|335
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|87
|116
|0
|8
|116
|243
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 20, Furman 18
VMI 38, Samford 37
ETSU 28, The Citadel 21
Mercer 45, W. Carolina 28
Saturday, March 27
Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon
W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|146
|85
|3
|0
|146
|85
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|176
|62
|3
|0
|176
|62
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|103
|95
|3
|1
|190
|98
|SE Louisiana
|2
|2
|135
|143
|2
|2
|135
|143
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|87
|107
|2
|3
|127
|144
|Lamar
|1
|3
|54
|185
|1
|3
|54
|185
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|55
|79
|0
|3
|55
|79
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 56, SE Louisiana 45
McNeese St. 21, Northwestern St. 7
Sam Houston St. 62, Lamar 7
Saturday, March 27
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, Noon
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|104
|70
|3
|1
|157
|70
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|56
|52
|1
|1
|56
|52
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|43
|0
|1
|7
|43
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|81
|51
|2
|0
|81
|51
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|37
|29
|2
|0
|37
|29
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|105
|77
|2
|1
|105
|77
|Grambling St.
|0
|3
|59
|98
|0
|3
|59
|98
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|42
|71
|0
|2
|42
|71
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, ppd.
Ark.-Pine Bluff 48, Grambling St. 21
Alabama St. 35, Jackson St. 28
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Southern U. 51, Texas Southern 23
Saturday, March 27
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 1 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
Prairie View at Jackson St., ppd.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|1
|446
|243
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|9
|3
|406
|240
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|8
|5
|354
|270
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|6
|4
|333
|317
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|10
|1
|370
|242
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|522
|184
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|420
|226
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|321
|178
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|72
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|203
|133
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|97
|124
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. 33, Midwestern State University 21
Saturday, March 27
Northeastern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
