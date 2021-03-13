FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|9
|1
|375
|168
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|8
|3
|341
|307
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|4
|422
|332
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|5
|240
|256
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|6
|416
|337
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|2
|401
|236
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|10
|2
|522
|242
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|3
|374
|297
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|4
|363
|350
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|4
|500
|353
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|307
|315
|5
|6
|342
|353
|Virginia
|4
|5
|252
|281
|5
|5
|307
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|5
|324
|295
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|9
|3
|395
|257
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|9
|2
|473
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|8
|3
|332
|258
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|7
|3
|427
|285
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|6
|4
|265
|205
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|67
|34
|2
|0
|67
|34
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|112
|83
|2
|1
|112
|83
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|48
|1
|1
|45
|48
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|47
|78
|1
|1
|47
|78
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|40
|35
|1
|1
|40
|35
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|89
|119
|1
|2
|89
|119
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|91
|84
|1
|2
|91
|84
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|24
|34
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. 18, UC Davis 13
Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.
S. Utah 34, Cal Poly 24
E. Washington 46, Idaho St. 42
Saturday, March 20
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|0
|59
|22
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|44
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|19
|24
|0
|1
|19
|24
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|36
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Robert Morris, ppd.
Kennesaw St. 24, Charleston Southern 19
Saturday, March 20
Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, ppd.
Dixie State at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|7
|1
|328
|206
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|2
|231
|162
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|268
|249
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|240
|289
|3
|6
|240
|289
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|7
|2
|222
|143
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|134
|94
|4
|3
|176
|122
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|191
|211
|3
|4
|191
|211
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|185
|235
|3
|5
|185
|235
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|6
|161
|279
|2
|6
|161
|279
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|108
|33
|Richmond
|2
|0
|59
|28
|2
|0
|59
|28
|Elon
|0
|2
|31
|58
|1
|3
|77
|123
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|14
|21
|0
|1
|14
|21
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|68
|3
|2
|0
|68
|3
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|40
|37
|1
|0
|40
|37
|Albany (NY)
|1
|1
|58
|58
|1
|1
|58
|58
|Maine
|1
|1
|38
|71
|1
|1
|38
|71
|Villanova
|1
|1
|53
|53
|1
|1
|53
|53
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|16
|47
|0
|2
|16
|47
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 38, Albany (NY) 34
Delaware 31, Stony Brook 3
Rhode Island 40, Villanova 37
Richmond 38, Elon 14
William & Mary at James Madison, ppd.
Saturday, March 20
Maine at Stony Brook, Noon
Delaware at New Hampshire, Noon
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Richmond at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|3
|285
|130
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|4
|170
|157
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|7
|228
|304
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|6
|3
|256
|193
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|5
|339
|308
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|5
|267
|347
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|6
|344
|428
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|6
|1
|304
|153
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|7
|1
|274
|206
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Southern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|40
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Northern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|27
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State 17, Delaware St. 9
Saturday, March 20
SC State at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|4
|0
|131
|69
|4
|0
|131
|69
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|85
|58
|4
|1
|124
|86
|S. Illinois
|3
|1
|106
|96
|4
|1
|126
|113
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|105
|75
|3
|1
|105
|75
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|57
|73
|2
|4
|101
|181
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|77
|51
|2
|2
|77
|51
|South Dakota
|1
|2
|61
|68
|1
|2
|61
|68
|Illinois St.
|0
|3
|43
|68
|0
|3
|43
|68
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|55
|113
|0
|3
|55
|113
|Youngstown St.
|0
|4
|46
|95
|0
|4
|46
|95
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 17, N. Iowa 16
North Dakota 38, W. Illinois 21
Missouri St. 27, South Dakota 24
S. Dakota St. 19, Youngstown St. 17
N. Dakota St. 21, Illinois St. 13
Saturday, March 20
South Dakota at Youngstown St., Noon
S. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|7
|0
|216
|125
|7
|1
|229
|159
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|220
|139
|5
|2
|237
|190
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|7
|2
|277
|210
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|4
|197
|142
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|208
|234
|5
|4
|236
|248
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|3
|146
|90
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|197
|180
|3
|3
|197
|180
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|167
|228
|2
|5
|167
|228
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|UNLV
|0
|6
|104
|228
|0
|6
|104
|228
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|30
|27
|1
|0
|30
|27
|LIU
|1
|0
|24
|19
|1
|0
|24
|19
|Bryant
|0
|1
|19
|24
|0
|1
|19
|24
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|27
|30
|0
|1
|27
|30
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
LIU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack College, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 21
LIU at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Merrimack College at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|38
|31
|2
|0
|38
|31
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|65
|26
|5
|1
|166
|122
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|37
|48
|1
|1
|37
|48
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|38
|29
|1
|1
|38
|29
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|68
|31
|1
|2
|85
|51
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|48
|47
|1
|4
|85
|181
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|22
|75
|0
|2
|22
|75
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|36
|65
|0
|2
|36
|65
___
Sunday’s Games
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 21
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Stanford
|4
|2
|176
|190
|4
|2
|176
|190
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|4
|3
|219
|198
|Oregon St.
|2
|5
|202
|233
|2
|5
|202
|233
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|108
|154
|1
|3
|108
|154
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|0
|176
|125
|5
|1
|200
|156
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|2
|171
|190
|Utah
|3
|2
|151
|130
|3
|2
|151
|130
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|161
|93
|2
|2
|161
|93
|UCLA
|3
|4
|248
|215
|3
|4
|248
|215
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|20
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|24
|0
|1
|10
|24
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|10
|1
|0
|24
|10
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|20
|0
|1
|3
|20
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 20, Lehigh 3
Fordham at Bucknell, ppd.
Lafayette 24, Colgate 10
Saturday, March 20
Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|1
|0
|13
|10
|1
|0
|13
|10
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|24
|14
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Davidson
|1
|0
|26
|20
|1
|1
|49
|46
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|31
|16
|1
|1
|55
|47
|Butler
|0
|1
|14
|24
|0
|1
|14
|24
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|1
|10
|13
|0
|1
|10
|13
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|0
|2
|16
|83
|Stetson
|0
|1
|20
|26
|0
|1
|20
|26
___
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso 24, Butler 14
Presbyterian 31, Morehead St. 16
Davidson 26, Stetson 20
San Diego 13, Drake 10
Saturday, March 20
Stetson at Morehead St., Noon
Presbyterian at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|4
|478
|370
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|8
|2
|323
|200
|Missouri
|5
|5
|267
|323
|5
|5
|267
|323
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|5
|6
|240
|285
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|215
|301
|3
|7
|215
|301
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|13
|0
|630
|252
|Texas A&M
|8
|1
|285
|190
|9
|1
|326
|217
|Auburn
|6
|4
|257
|237
|6
|5
|276
|272
|LSU
|5
|5
|320
|349
|5
|5
|320
|349
|Mississippi
|4
|5
|366
|363
|5
|5
|392
|383
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|207
|283
|4
|7
|235
|309
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
___
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|VMI
|3
|0
|85
|34
|3
|0
|85
|34
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|49
|37
|2
|1
|59
|50
|Furman
|3
|1
|109
|71
|3
|1
|109
|71
|ETSU
|1
|1
|37
|34
|1
|1
|37
|34
|Samford
|2
|2
|146
|126
|2
|2
|146
|126
|Wofford
|1
|2
|75
|75
|1
|2
|75
|75
|Mercer
|1
|2
|70
|100
|1
|5
|118
|203
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|62
|134
|1
|6
|102
|290
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|66
|88
|0
|7
|95
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 21, The Citadel 14
Samford 37, Wofford 31
Furman 17, ETSU 13
VMI 41, Mercer 14
Saturday, March 20
VMI at Samford, 1 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|90
|40
|2
|0
|90
|40
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|114
|55
|2
|0
|114
|55
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|103
|95
|3
|1
|190
|98
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|90
|87
|2
|1
|90
|87
|Lamar
|1
|2
|47
|123
|1
|2
|47
|123
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|66
|100
|1
|3
|106
|137
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|48
|58
|0
|2
|48
|58
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 71, Nicholls 17
Lamar 27, McNeese St. 26
SE Louisiana 27, Northwestern St. 24
Saturday, March 20
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|33
|28
|2
|0
|86
|28
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|0
|33
|30
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|37
|29
|2
|0
|37
|29
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|54
|54
|1
|1
|54
|54
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|38
|50
|0
|2
|38
|50
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|19
|20
|0
|1
|19
|20
___
Saturday’s Games
Prairie View 17, Grambling St. 10
Sunday’s Games
MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 1 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|1
|446
|243
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|9
|3
|406
|240
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|8
|5
|354
|270
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|6
|4
|333
|317
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|10
|1
|370
|242
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|522
|184
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|420
|226
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|321
|178
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|72
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|170
|112
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|70
|87
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. 37, Dixie State 15
Saturday, March 20
Midwestern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
