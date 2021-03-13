CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California variants in Va. | Special clinic for Latinos | In-person learning in Md. | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168
Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194
Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256
Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303
Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236
Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242
Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297
NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350
North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353
Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312
Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270
Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353
Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296
Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295
Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368
Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293
Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324
Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419
Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257
Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239
Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258
Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285
TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242
West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205
Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322
Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367
Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263
Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 2 0 67 34 2 0 67 34
E. Washington 2 1 112 83 2 1 112 83
Idaho 1 1 45 48 1 1 45 48
N. Arizona 1 1 47 78 1 1 47 78
UC Davis 1 1 40 35 1 1 40 35
Idaho St. 1 2 89 119 1 2 89 119
S. Utah 1 2 91 84 1 2 91 84
Cal Poly 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. 18, UC Davis 13

Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.

S. Utah 34, Cal Poly 24

E. Washington 46, Idaho St. 42

Saturday, March 20

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 0 24 19 2 0 59 22
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 44
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 1 19 24 0 1 19 24
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 36

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Robert Morris, ppd.

Kennesaw St. 24, Charleston Southern 19

Saturday, March 20

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, ppd.

Dixie State at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206
Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162
Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249
Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289
Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143
Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128
Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122
Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211
Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235
Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179
Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 1 0 20 17 3 0 108 33
Richmond 2 0 59 28 2 0 59 28
Elon 0 2 31 58 1 3 77 123
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 1 14 21 0 1 14 21

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 2 0 68 3 2 0 68 3
Rhode Island 1 0 40 37 1 0 40 37
Albany (NY) 1 1 58 58 1 1 58 58
Maine 1 1 38 71 1 1 38 71
Villanova 1 1 53 53 1 1 53 53
New Hampshire 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24
Stony Brook 0 2 16 47 0 2 16 47

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 38, Albany (NY) 34

Delaware 31, Stony Brook 3

Rhode Island 40, Villanova 37

Richmond 38, Elon 14

William & Mary at James Madison, ppd.

Saturday, March 20

Maine at Stony Brook, Noon

Delaware at New Hampshire, Noon

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Richmond at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130
FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157
W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304
Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308
Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347
North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428
Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94
Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323
UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248
Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206
Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146
W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205
Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181
E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216
N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 40
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 27
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State 17, Delaware St. 9

Saturday, March 20

SC State at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Dakota 4 0 131 69 4 0 131 69
N. Dakota St. 3 1 85 58 4 1 124 86
S. Illinois 3 1 106 96 4 1 126 113
S. Dakota St. 3 1 105 75 3 1 105 75
Missouri St. 2 1 57 73 2 4 101 181
N. Iowa 2 2 77 51 2 2 77 51
South Dakota 1 2 61 68 1 2 61 68
Illinois St. 0 3 43 68 0 3 43 68
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 3 55 113 0 3 55 113
Youngstown St. 0 4 46 95 0 4 46 95

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 17, N. Iowa 16

North Dakota 38, W. Illinois 21

Missouri St. 27, South Dakota 24

S. Dakota St. 19, Youngstown St. 17

N. Dakota St. 21, Illinois St. 13

Saturday, March 20

South Dakota at Youngstown St., Noon

S. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159
Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190
Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210
San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142
Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248
Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90
Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180
Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126
New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228
Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143
Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211
UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 1 0 30 27 1 0 30 27
LIU 1 0 24 19 1 0 24 19
Bryant 0 1 19 24 0 1 19 24
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 1 27 30 0 1 27 30
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack College, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

LIU at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Merrimack College at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Murray St. 2 0 38 31 2 0 38 31
Jacksonville St. 2 0 65 26 5 1 166 122
Tennessee Tech 1 1 37 48 1 1 37 48
UT Martin 1 1 38 29 1 1 38 29
SE Missouri 1 1 68 31 1 2 85 51
Austin Peay 1 1 48 47 1 4 85 181
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299
E. Illinois 0 2 22 75 0 2 22 75
Tennessee St. 0 2 36 65 0 2 36 65

___

Sunday’s Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190
Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198
Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190
Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130
Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93
UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 20 3 1 0 20 3
Colgate 0 1 10 24 0 1 10 24
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 1 0 24 10 1 0 24 10
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 1 3 20 0 1 3 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 20, Lehigh 3

Fordham at Bucknell, ppd.

Lafayette 24, Colgate 10

Saturday, March 20

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 1 0 13 10 1 0 13 10
Valparaiso 1 0 24 14 1 0 24 14
Davidson 1 0 26 20 1 1 49 46
Presbyterian 1 0 31 16 1 1 55 47
Butler 0 1 14 24 0 1 14 24
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 1 10 13 0 1 10 13
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 1 16 31 0 2 16 83
Stetson 0 1 20 26 0 1 20 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso 24, Butler 14

Presbyterian 31, Morehead St. 16

Davidson 26, Stetson 20

San Diego 13, Drake 10

Saturday, March 20

Stetson at Morehead St., Noon

Presbyterian at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370
Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200
Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323
Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285
Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301
South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360
Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252
Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217
Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272
LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349
Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383
Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309
Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
VMI 3 0 85 34 3 0 85 34
Chattanooga 2 0 49 37 2 1 59 50
Furman 3 1 109 71 3 1 109 71
ETSU 1 1 37 34 1 1 37 34
Samford 2 2 146 126 2 2 146 126
Wofford 1 2 75 75 1 2 75 75
Mercer 1 2 70 100 1 5 118 203
W. Carolina 1 3 62 134 1 6 102 290
The Citadel 0 3 66 88 0 7 95 215

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 21, The Citadel 14

Samford 37, Wofford 31

Furman 17, ETSU 13

VMI 41, Mercer 14

Saturday, March 20

VMI at Samford, 1 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 2 0 90 40 2 0 90 40
Sam Houston St. 2 0 114 55 2 0 114 55
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Nicholls 2 1 103 95 3 1 190 98
SE Louisiana 2 1 90 87 2 1 90 87
Lamar 1 2 47 123 1 2 47 123
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
McNeese St. 0 3 66 100 1 3 106 137
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Northwestern St. 0 2 48 58 0 2 48 58

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 71, Nicholls 17

Lamar 27, McNeese St. 26

SE Louisiana 27, Northwestern St. 24

Saturday, March 20

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 1 0 33 28 2 0 86 28
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7
Alabama St. 0 1 21 24 0 1 21 24
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 33 30 1 0 33 30
Prairie View 2 0 37 29 2 0 37 29
Southern U. 1 1 54 54 1 1 54 54
Grambling St. 0 2 38 50 0 2 38 50
Texas Southern 0 1 19 20 0 1 19 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View 17, Grambling St. 10

Sunday’s Games

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243
Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240
Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317
Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242
South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300
Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184
Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226
Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 72
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 170 112
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 1 2 70 87

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 37, Dixie State 15

Saturday, March 20

Midwestern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

