FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168 Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194 Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256 Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303 Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236 Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242 Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297 NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350 North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353 Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312 Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270 Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353 Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296 Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295 Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368 Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293 Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324 Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419 Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257 Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239 Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258 Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285 TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242 West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205 Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322 Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367 Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263 Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UC Davis 1 0 27 17 1 0 27 17 Weber St. 1 0 49 21 1 0 49 21 E. Washington 1 1 66 41 1 1 66 41 Idaho 1 1 45 48 1 1 45 48 Idaho St. 1 1 47 73 1 1 47 73 N. Arizona 1 1 47 78 1 1 47 78 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 2 57 60 0 2 57 60 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Cal Poly, ppd.

Idaho St. 26, S. Utah 24

UC Davis 27, Idaho 17

E. Washington 45, N. Arizona 13

Saturday, March 13

UC Davis at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 6:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 44 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 3 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 36

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24

Saturday, March 13

Monmouth (NJ) at Robert Morris, Noon

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206 Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162 Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249 Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289 Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143 Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128 Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122 Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211 Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235 Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179 Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 1 0 20 17 3 0 108 33 Richmond 1 0 21 14 1 0 21 14 Elon 0 1 17 20 1 2 63 85 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 1 14 21 0 1 14 21

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 1 0 24 20 1 0 24 20 Delaware 1 0 37 0 1 0 37 0 Villanova 1 0 16 13 1 0 16 13 Maine 0 1 0 37 0 1 0 37 New Hampshire 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 1 13 16 0 1 13 16

___

Friday’s Games

Albany (NY) 24, New Hampshire 20

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13

Delaware 37, Maine 0

Richmond 21, William & Mary 14

James Madison 20, Elon 17

Saturday, March 13

Albany (NY) at Maine, Noon

Stony Brook at Delaware, Noon

Richmond at Elon, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Villanova, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130 FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157 W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304 Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193 UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308 Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347 North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428 Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94 Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323 UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248 Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206 Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146 W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205 Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181 E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216 N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 31

Northern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7

Saturday, March 13

Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Dakota 3 0 93 48 3 0 93 48 N. Dakota St. 2 1 64 45 3 1 103 73 S. Illinois 2 1 89 80 3 1 109 97 N. Iowa 2 1 61 34 2 1 61 34 S. Dakota St. 2 1 86 58 2 1 86 58 South Dakota 1 1 37 41 1 1 37 41 Missouri St. 1 1 30 49 1 4 74 157 Illinois St. 0 2 30 47 0 2 30 47 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 2 34 75 0 2 34 75 Youngstown St. 0 3 29 76 0 3 29 76

___

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 30, Youngstown St. 22

N. Dakota St. 25, Missouri St. 0

S. Dakota St. 45, W. Illinois 10

N. Iowa 20, Illinois St. 10

Saturday, March 13

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159 Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190 Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210 San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142 Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248 Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90 Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180 Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126 New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228 Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143 Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211 UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at Merrimack College, ppd.

Bryant at LIU, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack College, TBA

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Murray St. 1 0 14 10 1 0 14 10 Jacksonville St. 1 0 27 10 4 1 128 106 SE Missouri 1 0 47 7 1 1 64 27 Tennessee Tech 1 1 37 48 1 1 37 48 Austin Peay 1 1 48 47 1 4 85 181 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299 E. Illinois 0 1 7 47 0 1 7 47 Tennessee St. 0 1 20 27 0 1 20 27 UT Martin 0 1 10 14 0 1 10 14

___

Sunday’s Games

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100 Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190 Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198 Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233 California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106 Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156 Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190 Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130 Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93 UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215 Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, March 13

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Fordham at Bucknell, ppd.

Colgate at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, March 13

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, Noon

Valparaiso at Butler, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Drake, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370 Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200 Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323 Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285 Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301 South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360 Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252 Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217 Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272 LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349 Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383 Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309 Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 1 0 24 17 1 0 24 17 VMI 2 0 44 20 2 0 44 20 Chattanooga 2 0 49 37 2 1 59 50 Furman 2 1 92 58 2 1 92 58 Wofford 1 1 44 38 1 1 44 38 Mercer 1 1 56 59 1 4 104 162 Samford 1 2 109 95 1 2 109 95 The Citadel 0 2 52 67 0 6 81 194 W. Carolina 0 3 41 120 0 6 81 276

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at Wofford, ppd.

VMI 30, W. Carolina 7

Chattanooga 25, The Citadel 24

Furman 44, Samford 37

Saturday, March 13

Wofford at Samford, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 2 0 90 40 2 0 90 40 Nicholls 2 0 86 24 3 0 173 27 Sam Houston St. 1 0 43 38 1 0 43 38 Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 SE Louisiana 1 1 63 63 1 1 63 63 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 McNeese St. 0 2 40 73 1 2 80 110 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Lamar 0 2 20 97 0 2 20 97 Northwestern St. 0 1 24 31 0 1 24 31

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 42, Lamar 20

Nicholls 31, Northwestern St. 24

SE Louisiana 25, McNeese St. 20

Saturday, March 13

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 33 28 2 0 86 28 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7 Alabama St. 0 1 21 24 0 1 21 24 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 33 30 1 0 33 30 Prairie View 1 0 20 19 1 0 20 19 Southern U. 1 1 54 54 1 1 54 54 Grambling St. 0 1 28 33 0 1 28 33 Texas Southern 0 1 19 20 0 1 19 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Southern U. 30

Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.

Prairie View 20, Texas Southern 19

Saturday, March 13

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Arlington, T.X., 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243 Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240 Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317 Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242 South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300 Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184 Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226 Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 43 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

Sunday’s Games

Dixie State vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, T.X., 5 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 14 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 133 97

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 39, Mississippi College 14

Saturday, March 13

Tarleton St. at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

