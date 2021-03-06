FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|9
|1
|375
|168
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|8
|3
|341
|307
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|4
|422
|332
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|5
|240
|256
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|6
|416
|337
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|2
|401
|236
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|10
|2
|522
|242
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|3
|374
|297
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|4
|363
|350
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|4
|500
|353
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|307
|315
|5
|6
|342
|353
|Virginia
|4
|5
|252
|281
|5
|5
|307
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|5
|324
|295
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|9
|3
|395
|257
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|9
|2
|473
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|8
|3
|332
|258
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|7
|3
|427
|285
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|6
|4
|265
|205
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|27
|17
|1
|0
|27
|17
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|0
|49
|21
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|66
|41
|1
|1
|66
|41
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|48
|1
|1
|45
|48
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|47
|73
|1
|1
|47
|73
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|47
|78
|1
|1
|47
|78
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|57
|60
|0
|2
|57
|60
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. at Cal Poly, ppd.
Idaho St. 26, S. Utah 24
UC Davis 27, Idaho 17
E. Washington 45, N. Arizona 13
Saturday, March 13
UC Davis at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 6:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|44
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|3
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|36
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24
Saturday, March 13
Monmouth (NJ) at Robert Morris, Noon
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|7
|1
|328
|206
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|2
|231
|162
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|268
|249
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|240
|289
|3
|6
|240
|289
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|7
|2
|222
|143
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|134
|94
|4
|3
|176
|122
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|191
|211
|3
|4
|191
|211
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|185
|235
|3
|5
|185
|235
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|6
|161
|279
|2
|6
|161
|279
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|108
|33
|Richmond
|1
|0
|21
|14
|1
|0
|21
|14
|Elon
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|2
|63
|85
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|14
|21
|0
|1
|14
|21
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|24
|20
|1
|0
|24
|20
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|0
|1
|0
|37
|0
|Villanova
|1
|0
|16
|13
|1
|0
|16
|13
|Maine
|0
|1
|0
|37
|0
|1
|0
|37
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|13
|16
|0
|1
|13
|16
___
Friday’s Games
Albany (NY) 24, New Hampshire 20
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13
Delaware 37, Maine 0
Richmond 21, William & Mary 14
James Madison 20, Elon 17
Saturday, March 13
Albany (NY) at Maine, Noon
Stony Brook at Delaware, Noon
Richmond at Elon, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Villanova, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|3
|285
|130
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|4
|170
|157
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|7
|228
|304
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|6
|3
|256
|193
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|5
|339
|308
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|5
|267
|347
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|6
|344
|428
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|6
|1
|304
|153
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|7
|1
|274
|206
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Southern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
Northern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7
Saturday, March 13
Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|3
|0
|93
|48
|3
|0
|93
|48
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|64
|45
|3
|1
|103
|73
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|89
|80
|3
|1
|109
|97
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|61
|34
|2
|1
|61
|34
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|86
|58
|2
|1
|86
|58
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|37
|41
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|30
|49
|1
|4
|74
|157
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|30
|47
|0
|2
|30
|47
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|34
|75
|0
|2
|34
|75
|Youngstown St.
|0
|3
|29
|76
|0
|3
|29
|76
___
Thursday’s Games
North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 30, Youngstown St. 22
N. Dakota St. 25, Missouri St. 0
S. Dakota St. 45, W. Illinois 10
N. Iowa 20, Illinois St. 10
Saturday, March 13
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|7
|0
|216
|125
|7
|1
|229
|159
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|220
|139
|5
|2
|237
|190
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|7
|2
|277
|210
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|4
|197
|142
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|208
|234
|5
|4
|236
|248
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|3
|146
|90
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|197
|180
|3
|3
|197
|180
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|167
|228
|2
|5
|167
|228
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|UNLV
|0
|6
|104
|228
|0
|6
|104
|228
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sunday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at Merrimack College, ppd.
Bryant at LIU, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
LIU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack College, TBA
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|0
|14
|10
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|27
|10
|4
|1
|128
|106
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|47
|7
|1
|1
|64
|27
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|37
|48
|1
|1
|37
|48
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|48
|47
|1
|4
|85
|181
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|1
|7
|47
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|20
|27
|0
|1
|20
|27
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|1
|10
|14
___
Sunday’s Games
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Stanford
|4
|2
|176
|190
|4
|2
|176
|190
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|4
|3
|219
|198
|Oregon St.
|2
|5
|202
|233
|2
|5
|202
|233
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|108
|154
|1
|3
|108
|154
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|0
|176
|125
|5
|1
|200
|156
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|2
|171
|190
|Utah
|3
|2
|151
|130
|3
|2
|151
|130
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|161
|93
|2
|2
|161
|93
|UCLA
|3
|4
|248
|215
|3
|4
|248
|215
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, March 13
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Fordham at Bucknell, ppd.
Colgate at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, March 13
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, Noon
Valparaiso at Butler, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Drake, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|4
|478
|370
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|8
|2
|323
|200
|Missouri
|5
|5
|267
|323
|5
|5
|267
|323
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|5
|6
|240
|285
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|215
|301
|3
|7
|215
|301
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|13
|0
|630
|252
|Texas A&M
|8
|1
|285
|190
|9
|1
|326
|217
|Auburn
|6
|4
|257
|237
|6
|5
|276
|272
|LSU
|5
|5
|320
|349
|5
|5
|320
|349
|Mississippi
|4
|5
|366
|363
|5
|5
|392
|383
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|207
|283
|4
|7
|235
|309
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
___
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|1
|0
|24
|17
|1
|0
|24
|17
|VMI
|2
|0
|44
|20
|2
|0
|44
|20
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|49
|37
|2
|1
|59
|50
|Furman
|2
|1
|92
|58
|2
|1
|92
|58
|Wofford
|1
|1
|44
|38
|1
|1
|44
|38
|Mercer
|1
|1
|56
|59
|1
|4
|104
|162
|Samford
|1
|2
|109
|95
|1
|2
|109
|95
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|52
|67
|0
|6
|81
|194
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|41
|120
|0
|6
|81
|276
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU at Wofford, ppd.
VMI 30, W. Carolina 7
Chattanooga 25, The Citadel 24
Furman 44, Samford 37
Saturday, March 13
Wofford at Samford, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|90
|40
|2
|0
|90
|40
|Nicholls
|2
|0
|86
|24
|3
|0
|173
|27
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|43
|38
|1
|0
|43
|38
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|63
|63
|1
|1
|63
|63
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|40
|73
|1
|2
|80
|110
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Lamar
|0
|2
|20
|97
|0
|2
|20
|97
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|0
|1
|24
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 42, Lamar 20
Nicholls 31, Northwestern St. 24
SE Louisiana 25, McNeese St. 20
Saturday, March 13
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|33
|28
|2
|0
|86
|28
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|0
|33
|30
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|20
|19
|1
|0
|20
|19
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|54
|54
|1
|1
|54
|54
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|28
|33
|0
|1
|28
|33
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|19
|20
|0
|1
|19
|20
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Southern U. 30
Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.
Prairie View 20, Texas Southern 19
Saturday, March 13
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Arlington, T.X., 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|1
|446
|243
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|9
|3
|406
|240
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|8
|5
|354
|270
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|6
|4
|333
|317
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|10
|1
|370
|242
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|522
|184
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|420
|226
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|321
|178
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|43
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Sunday’s Games
Dixie State vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, T.X., 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|14
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|133
|97
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. 39, Mississippi College 14
Saturday, March 13
Tarleton St. at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
