Burnley rocks Everton’s top-4 pursuit with 2-1 win in EPL

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 2:44 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Burnley took a step closer to Premier League safety with a 2-1 victory over Everton that dented Carlo Ancelotti’s bid for a top-four finish on Saturday.

Dwight McNeil curled a superb left-footed effort into the top corner in the 24th minute after Chris Wood’s opener to clinch the win that took Burnley seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit a post as Burnley looked to make it three before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back in the 32nd minute.

But Everton couldn’t find an equalizer and remains sixth, five points behind fourth-place Chelsea but with a game in hand.

