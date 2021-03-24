2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 1, Lost 0) Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Thursday, March…

All Times EDT (Won 1, Lost 0)

Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Thursday, March 25 — vs. Jamaica and Wiener Neustadt, Austria, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 — vs. Northern Ireland at Belfast, Northern Ireland, noon

Sunday, May 30 — vs. Switzerland at St. Gallen, Switzerland, TBA

a-Thursday, June 3 — vs. Honduras

a-Sunday, June 6 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica

Wednesday, June 9 — exhibition TBA

b-July 10-12 — vs. Canada

b-July — vs. Martinique

b-July — vs. Haiti/St. Vincent and the Grenadines winner/Guatemala/Guyana

q-Thursday, Sept. 2 — at Group A or F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)

q-Sunday, Sept. 5 — vs. Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)

q-Wednesday, Sept. 8 — at Honduras

q-Thursday, Oct. 7— vs. Jamaica

q-Sunday, Oct. 10 — at Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)

q-Wednesday, Oct. 13 — vs. Costa Rica

q-Friday, Nov 12 — vs. Mexico

q-Tuesday, Nov. 16 — at Jamaica

a-CONCACAF Nations League

b-CONCACAF Gold Cup

c-World Cup qualifier

