Woman arrested in case of fake Lafreniere hockey cards

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 4:40 PM

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — A 54-year-old woman has been arrested by Quebec police in connection with fake Alexis Lafreniere hockey cards circulating online.

The New York Rangers selected Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

Last December, organizers of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament warned of fake cards of Lafreniere from 2013 emblazoned with the tournament logo for sale on websites. Organizers said they came across the fake cards selling for $100 on eBay.

Quebec City Police said in a statement Friday they arrested the suspect two days earlier and seized many hockey cards and digital hardware following a search in connection with their ongoing investigation. They say it will be up to prosecutors to decide on charges.

Lafreniere led Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 world junior hockey championship and played for the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

