All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 15 11 2 1 1 24 40 26 Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56 Pensacola 20 9 8 2 1 21 54 56 Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 46 Birmingham 18 6 8 4 0 16 44 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

