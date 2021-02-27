CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 15 11 2 1 1 24 40 26
Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56
Pensacola 20 9 8 2 1 21 54 56
Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 46
Birmingham 18 6 8 4 0 16 44 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 0

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

