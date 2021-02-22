CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 13 9 2 1 1 20 32 22
Pensacola 17 8 6 2 1 19 50 48
Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 50 46
Knoxville 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 45
Birmingham 16 6 7 3 0 15 40 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Macon 2, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 6, Pensacola 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

