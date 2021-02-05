CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28
Huntsville 12 7 5 0 0 14 37 33
Macon 7 4 1 1 1 10 20 15
Birmingham 11 4 6 1 0 9 31 42
Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Friday’s Games

Macon 7, Knoxville 2

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

