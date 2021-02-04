All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28 Huntsville 11 6 5 0 0 12 30 33 Birmingham 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 35 Macon 6 3 1 1 1 8 13 13 Knoxville 10 4 6 0 0 8 28 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

