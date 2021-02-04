All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|37
|28
|Huntsville
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|30
|33
|Birmingham
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|35
|Macon
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|13
|13
|Knoxville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|28
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3
Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
