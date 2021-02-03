All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|34
|26
|Huntsville
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|30
|Birmingham
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|28
|31
|Macon
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|13
|13
|Knoxville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
