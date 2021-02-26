CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Sabres’ Eichel day to day; Ullmark to miss at least 2 games

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 1:43 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is considered day to day, and starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least the team’s two-game weekend series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the meantime, coach Ralph Krueger still wasn’t ready on Friday to say whether high-priced forward Jeff Skinner will resume playing after a three-game benching.

Krueger listed Eichel questionable to play against the Flyers on Saturday. He was a last-minute scratch after experiencing a lower-body injury during the pre-game warmups before Buffalo’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Krueger said Ullmark is still being evaluated to determine the severity of a lower body injury he sustained in the first period against the Devils. Ullmark appeared to be hurt six minutes in, but continued playing in stopping all 15 shots he faced before not returning for the start of the second period.

Skinner skated on the Sabres’ fourth line in practice on Friday, which was a promotion after he worked out with the team’s taxi squad members a day earlier. Krueger declined to reveal whether Skinner would return, only saying the player would be available to play on Saturday.

Except to say it’s not a disciplinary issue, Krueger has declined to detail the reasons behind his decision regarding Skinner. The 11th-year player and seven-time 20-goal scorer, hasn’t scored in 18 consecutive games dating to last season, and is in the second year of an eight-year, $72 million contract.

