FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168 Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194 Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307 UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332 SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309 Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256 Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303 Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337 East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319 Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260 South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236 Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242 Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297 NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350 North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353 Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312 Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270 Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353 Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296 Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295 Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368 Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293 Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324 Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419 Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257 Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239 Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258 Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285 TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242 West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205 Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322 Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367 Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263 Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 1 0 28 21 1 0 28 21 N. Arizona 1 0 34 33 1 0 34 33 Weber St. 1 0 49 21 1 0 49 21 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 1 21 28 0 1 21 28 Idaho St. 0 1 21 49 0 1 21 49 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 1 33 34 0 1 33 34 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Davis, ppd.

N. Arizona 34, S. Utah 33

Idaho 28, E. Washington 21

Weber St. 49, Idaho St. 21

Saturday, March 6

Weber St. at Cal Poly, ppd.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 20 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 3 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 36

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 35, Shorter University 3

Gardner-Webb 42, Elon 20

Saturday, March 6

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206 Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162 Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249 Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160 Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207 Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289 Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143 Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128 Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122 Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211 Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235 Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179 Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 16 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 65 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16

Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb 42, Elon 20

Friday, March 5

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Villanova at Stony Brook, Noon

Maine at Delaware, Noon

William & Mary at Richmond, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 1:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130 FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157 W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304 Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195 Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319 FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193 UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308 Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347 North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428 Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94 Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323 UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153 Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80 Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50 Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248 Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206 Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146 W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205 Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181 E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216 N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northern

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 17, Howard 10

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Dakota 2 0 72 38 2 0 72 38 South Dakota 1 0 27 20 1 0 27 20 Missouri St. 1 0 30 24 1 3 74 132 N. Dakota St. 1 1 39 45 2 1 78 73 S. Illinois 1 1 59 58 2 1 79 75 N. Iowa 1 1 41 24 1 1 41 24 S. Dakota St. 1 1 41 48 1 1 41 48 Illinois St. 0 1 20 27 0 1 20 27 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 1 24 30 0 1 24 30 Youngstown St. 0 2 7 46 0 2 7 46

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 21, Youngstown St. 0

North Dakota 28, S. Dakota St. 17

Missouri St. 30, W. Illinois 24

S. Illinois 38, N. Dakota St. 14

South Dakota 27, Illinois St. 20

Thursday, March 4

South Dakota at North Dakota, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., Noon

N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159 Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190 Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210 San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142 Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248 Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90 Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180 Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126 New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228 Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143 Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211 UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Wagner at Merrimack College, ppd.

Sacred Heart at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Bryant at LIU, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 1 0 27 21 1 0 27 21 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299 Austin Peay 0 1 21 27 0 4 58 161 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100 Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190 Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198 Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233 California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106 Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156 Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190 Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130 Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93 UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215 Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370 Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200 Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323 Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285 Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301 South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360 Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252 Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217 Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272 LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349 Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383 Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309 Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 1 0 24 17 1 0 24 17 VMI 1 0 14 13 1 0 14 13 Chattanooga 1 0 24 13 1 1 34 26 Furman 1 1 48 21 1 1 48 21 Samford 1 1 72 51 1 1 72 51 Wofford 1 1 44 38 1 1 44 38 Mercer 1 1 56 59 1 4 104 162 The Citadel 0 1 28 42 0 5 57 169 W. Carolina 0 2 34 90 0 5 74 246

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 24, Wofford 13

Samford 55, W. Carolina 27

VMI 14, Furman 13

Mercer 42, The Citadel 28

Saturday, March 6

ETSU at Wofford, Noon

VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 1 0 48 20 1 0 48 20 Nicholls 1 0 55 0 2 0 142 3 Sam Houston St. 1 0 43 38 1 0 43 38 Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261 McNeese St. 0 1 20 48 1 1 60 85 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188 Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213 Lamar 0 1 0 55 0 1 0 55 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 1 38 43 0 1 38 43

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 48, McNeese St. 20

Nicholls 55, Lamar 0

Sam Houston St. 43, SE Louisiana 38

Saturday, March 6

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 53 0 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 1 21 24 0 1 21 24 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 1 0 24 21 1 0 24 21 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Southern U. 24, Alabama St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.

MVSU at Jackson St., ppd.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, T.X., ppd.

Saturday, March 6

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 2:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243 Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240 Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270 Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317 Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242 South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300 Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409 Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184 Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226 Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 43 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Dixie State vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, T.X., 5 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dixie State 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 14 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 94 83

___

Saturday’s Games

Dixie State 26, Tarleton St. 14

Saturday, March 6

Mississippi College at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.