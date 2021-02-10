CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Domenech fired by Nantes after winless spell in charge

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 6:56 PM

NANTES, France (AP) — Former France coach Raymond Domenech was fired by Nantes after a 4-2 loss at Lens on Wednesday in the French Cup that extended his winless run in charge to eight games since taking over in December.

The French club made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter page, also saying that Antoine Kombouare would be coming in as a replacement.

Nantes is in third-to-last place in the French league.

The 69-year-old Domenech was a surprise appointment by Nantes, having been out of soccer management since ending his six-year spell in charge of France’s national team in 2010.

He failed to improve the fortunes of the team, losing four and drawing four games.

It is another disappointing ending for the 69-year-old Domenech, who lost his last five games in charge of France. His tenure with Les Bleus ended in humiliation as the team went on a training ground strike at the 2010 World Cup after striker Nicolas Anelka was sent home for clashing with Domenech.

The 57-year-old Kombouare played 177 games for Nantes from 1983-90.

He is an experienced coach, having had spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Lens, Strasbourg and most recently Toulouse.

