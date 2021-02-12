Australian Open Results

Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD32,790,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open…

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD32,790,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Yulia Putintseva (26), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-0.

Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Bernarda Pera, United States, and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Andreja Klepac (14), Slovenia, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (16), Germany, def. Kateryna Bondarenko and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Andrew Harris and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Luke Saville, Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Aleksandar Vukic and Ivana Popovic, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

