Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|32
|59
|32
|13
|3
|0
|Army
|7
|3
|1
|4
|1
|30
|49
|38
|11
|5
|1
|Robert Morris
|8
|3
|0
|2
|1
|29
|76
|58
|14
|6
|0
|Mercyhurst
|6
|7
|0
|2
|0
|23
|62
|64
|8
|11
|1
|Canisius
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|21
|36
|24
|7
|3
|0
|Sacred Heart
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|20
|35
|48
|6
|8
|2
|RIT
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|20
|60
|56
|8
|7
|2
|Bentley
|3
|6
|0
|1
|5
|16
|35
|48
|4
|11
|0
|Niagara
|2
|6
|0
|1
|4
|12
|41
|55
|3
|9
|3
|Air Force
|1
|9
|2
|2
|4
|9
|32
|49
|3
|9
|1
|Holy Cross
|3
|8
|0
|2
|0
|7
|30
|52
|4
|12
|0
|Tuesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.