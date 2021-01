Sunday, Jan. 17 EAST Maine 63, Albany (NY) 47 Syracuse 99, Miami 64 SOUTH George Washington 67, George Mason 47…

Sunday, Jan. 17

EAST

Maine 63, Albany (NY) 47

Syracuse 99, Miami 64

SOUTH

George Washington 67, George Mason 47

UCF 57, Cincinnati 41

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 83, Boston College 73

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.