CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Volandri replaces Barazzutti as…

Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy’s Davis Cup captain

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italy’s Davis Cup captain on Saturday, ending Corrado Barazzutti’s 20-year run in charge.

Barazzutti had also previously been Italy’s Fed Cup captain, a role he ceded to Tathiana Garbin in 2016 after coaching the women’s team to four titles. Barazzutti played on Italy’s team that won the Davis Cup in 1976.

The 39-year-old Volandri had been Italy’s national technical director since 2018.

“Italian tennis will always be grateful to Corrado Barazzutti for his extraordinary contribution to our movement, first as a player and then as a coach,” said Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.

Italy’s team appears to have a bright future with players like Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti.

“At such an important moment for my coaching career I want to thank Corrado, who in 2001 when he was just named captain let me debut in the Davis Cup even though I was still a kid,” Volandri said. “I hope I’m able to honor what he did in this position.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up