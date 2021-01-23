All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|19
|22
|Birmingham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|21
|Pensacola
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|25
|23
|Knoxville
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|19
|Macon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|10
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4
Macon at Birmingham, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.