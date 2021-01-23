CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22
Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21
Pensacola 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 23
Knoxville 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 19
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4

Macon at Birmingham, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up