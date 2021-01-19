All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22 Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18 Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21 Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10 Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.