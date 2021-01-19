CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22
Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18
Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CIA no longer waiting for new employees to come to them

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

Soldiers get more relaxed grooming standards after board looks at uniform inclusivity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up