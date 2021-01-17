All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|16
|17
|Pensacola
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|21
|18
|Huntsville
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|19
|Macon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|10
|10
|Knoxville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 6, Huntsville 2
Birmingham at Macon, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
