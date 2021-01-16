INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 17
Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18
Huntsville 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 13
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up