All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 17 Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18 Huntsville 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 13 Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10 Knoxville 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

